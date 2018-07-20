Miami duck boat company reassures tourists after Missouri tragedy

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida business that offers duck tours is looking to reassure the public after a boating tragedy in Missouri killed 17 people.

“I just, I was heartbroken,” said William Yuque, who is also known as Capt. Sharky, as he spoke on the Missouri incident.

Yuque operates Duck Tours South Beach, which offers a similar land-to-water experience to the business in Missouri. The two businesses are unrelated.

Yuque said one of the first things a captain must consider is the weather and keep an eye out for storms.

“Even if it was 20 minutes, 30 minutes out, we wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t do it,” he said.

Yuque said Duck Tours South Beach vehicles are specifically designed for the purpose of sailing and are under close watch.

“Matter of fact, yesterday, we just had a Coast Guard inspection,” he said.

In addition to the inspections, Yuque said his crews participate in multiple drills to make sure every staff member is prepared in the event of any type of emergency.

“We’ve even adjusted our life jackets to be right above everyone’s head, so it’s easy access,” Yuque said.

The incident in Missouri still managed to rattle the nerves of some tourists here in Miami.

“We saw it, and at first it’s like, ‘Woah, you don’t want to watch this while you’re getting ready to go on a tour,'” said tourist Linda Patton.

However, Patton and her group followed through with the tour and enjoyed the experience.

“Excellent. We all had a great time, and that bus driver sure knows how to drive that bus,” she said.

Yuque said knowing how to handle the vehicle and how to handle any situation that may arise is the key to keeping his passengers safe.

“It’s a very strict regimen on how we do things here,” Yuque said.

Yuque said in his business’ 15-year history, there has never been a situation where people’s lives are in danger.

