Miami Dolphins to set up drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins have announced plans to set up a drive-in theater at Hard Rock Stadium.

The drive-in theater will showcase “classic Miami Dolphins content from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events.”

The theater will be able to accommodate up to 230 cars.

The Dolphins are also introducing an open-air theater that can be used to host small groups for an “intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza.”

“We’ve spent several weeks planning this to be able to provide people with a safe option to go out and enjoy movies, classic Dolphins content, concerts, and celebrate 2020 graduates,” said Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel. “It’s a fundamental human need to physically experience and celebrate events and experiences together, and we’re trying to provide options for everyone where they can be safely socially distant and socially present at the same time.”

