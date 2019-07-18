Miami Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton to be released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton will be released from the hospital after his left arm had to be amputated following a car crash in West Miami-Dade.

Norton was involved in a crash on the Dolphin Expressway near State Road 826 on July 4.

The former Miami Hurricane standout went live on Instagram to update his supporters on his recovery at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Wednesday.

The NFL is covering all of Norton’s medical expenses, but a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to also help Norton and his family.

Norton’s supporters have donated over $22,000.

