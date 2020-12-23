Miami Dolphins Foundation distributes 6,500 meals ahead of Christmas

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are on a mission to help feed South Florida families ahead of the holidays.

In an effort to tackle hunger in the community, especially during the holidays, the Miami Dolphins Foundation hosted a food drive at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Tuesday.

“This is about the community itself,” said Hard Rock Stadium Executive Chef Dayanny De La Cruz. “This is about what they need and this is what we’re responding to.”

Part of the organization’s year-long effort to provide food to the community members who are hurting the most during the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation distributed 6,500 meals at their latest event.

“People coming to the line are super grateful,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Affairs Leslie Nixon. “They are residents and community members who we’ve been servicing all year, since June 1st when we started this program, so again this is holiday cheer for them that they’re able to bring food to their families. We do have some community partners out here who are picking up [bags] that will be delivered to seniors and other family members who are home-bound to make sure that they have a happy holiday season.”

The display of humanity by the Miami Dolphins Foundation and their partners is making spirits brighter for many.

“This is fantastic because there are a lot of families that really need the assistance,” said resident Walter Dennis.

“I’m very grateful. It’s always great to help the community and the Miami Dolphins have been doing this, they’ve committed to doing it for a year,” said resident Willetta Bain.

The foundation’s goal is to serve one million meals during the pandemic.

