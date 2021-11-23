MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Sometimes the smallest gesture can fit perfectly into a box.

The line of gratitude is a long one at the Hard Rock Stadium, Tuesday.

“It means a lot,” said woman who received a box of food from the Miami Dolphins.

“Great thing they are doing for the community,” said man who also received a box.

South Florida families can thank the Miami Dolphins, Feeding South Florida and all of the organizations that made this possible.

“I’m just grateful for all God has allowed me to receive,” said a woman at the giveaway.

This meant just as much to the players.

“Last year, we weren’t able to do much because of COVID,” said Miami Dolphins player, Blake Ferguson. “It’s good to be able to get out in the community, do more this year, because we have the ability to make an impact in the community.”

Each family got enough food to feed four to six people and many of them said they plan to give back.

“I’m doing this to help other people too, not just myself,” said a man at the giveaway.

This time of year, plenty of people and organizations wanted to help those families who need it the most.

Meanwhile, Alonzo Mourning’s 21st annual Awesome 33 Thanksgiving Gobbler Giveaway also happened Tuesday afternoon, in Overtown.

They handed out food to hundreds of families in the area.

“It’s my favorite time of the year because it’s all about family and love and food and being grateful, and God knows we have a lot to be grateful for this year,” said a volunteer.

Especially being able to put a smile on so many faces just in time for the holiday.

“Everybody deserves a happy Thanksgiving,”​ said Ferguson.

At the Hard Rock event, organizers had 1,000 meal boxes ready to go to give out to families.

