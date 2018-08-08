Miami doctor forbidden to perform Brazilian butt lifts due to malpractice

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida doctor is now forbidden from performing Brazilian butt lifts.

Officials said Dr. Arnaldo Valls can no longer do Brazilian butt lifts after being accused of medical malpractice.

This comes after Valls performed the surgery on a 40-year-old from Baton Rouge at a Miami clinic in December 2017.

Medical examiners said she died of a fat embolism after Valls hit a vein while injecting fat. That caused it to travel to her lungs and sending her into cardiac arrest.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.