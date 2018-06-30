MIAMI (WSVN) - A concerned community in Miami pushed for peace at a special event on Saturday.

Miami Dance Nation hosted “P.U.S.H. for Peace” at Athalie Range Park. Organizers of the family-friendly event aimed to bring positive solutions while combating gun violence.

“It’s really about changing the mindset of the people in the community,” said Johnny Gaspard, co-owner of St. Anthony’s School of Higher Education, “their attitude toward how they may react or respond to police officers, giving them information, and just caring about ourselves and our children.”

The event also featured live music, as well as local celebrities, law enforcement and community leaders.

