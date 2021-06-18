MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s LGBTQ Advisory Board has celebrated Pride Month with the unveiling of a new mural in downtown Miami.

The mural, called “Love is Love Part 2,” features quotations and images of people, including activists Marsha P. Johnson, Laverne Cox and Harvey Milk.

Several county officials turned out on Friday at county hall to pledge their support.

“This is extremely important,” Miami-Dade County LGBTQ Advisory Board Program Director Gabriel Paez said. “It shows who we are, and it shows that we should be proud of who we are.”

“I mean, I just want to take part in my community,” Giovanni Luis said. “I want to make a difference. I want to make more opportunities for more people in the LGBTQ lifestyle to not be different and just be one with everybody here.”

The mural is part of an art exhibit and will be on display until July 1.

