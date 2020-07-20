Miami-Dade’s ICU capacity exceeded for seventh straight day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The coronavirus is strengthening its grip on the state of Florida, after over another 10,000 new cases were reported Monday.

Dr. Nicholas Namias of UHealth Trauma and Critical Care said, “I’m not seeing any stall. Everyday we look and we see 10,000; 12,000; 14,000.”

Miami-Dade County is reporting a 28% positivity rate as of Monday. As many as 2,797 new cases were reported in the county, while 1,695 were reported in Broward County. Thirty-five new cases were reported in Monroe County.

Namias said, “That’s a very serious load of virus out in the community. We’re always on the cusp, where there’s a patient who needs a bed and we’re making a bed. Then you move things around, and you make the one bed and you realize, ‘OK, we need 20 more, where are we going to do it?’ So they’ve been working on that, just trying to keep pace with the disease.”

According to Miami-Dade County, there is now less than 30% of non-ICU beds available.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “Almost 20% of the ICU beds are available. One of the best things you can do if you’re somebody that has recovered from COVID-19, is to donate blood. Your plasma will be able to be used to help other patients.”

But the numbers tell a very different story. Monday was the seventh straight day that the county’s ICU bed capacity remained exceeded.

Monday afternoon, Miami Beach officials announced this will be the last week of their city-run summer camps.

