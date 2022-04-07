MIAMI (WSVN) - A poet received a high honor in Miami.

Miami-Dade County made history by announcing its first ever poet laureate.

His name is Richard Blanco, an associate professor at Florida International University.

Blanco, 54, said he is honored to have this position in a city he sees as his muse.

“I know what more you can do for communities, for individuals, and to have that great opportunity now to give back to Miami in a way and through poetry, and ways that we can access our communities and serve that dialogue, so I’m really excited about that,” said Blanco.

He read his poem “One Today” at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.