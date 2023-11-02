SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s adult male Sumatran tiger, “Berani,” is currently in serious condition, with concerns raised by the Animal Science and Animal Health teams due to his recent loss of appetite and lethargy.

According to officials with Zoo Miami, Berani was transported to the zoo’s Animal Hospital after being immobilized Wednesday for a series of exams to determine the cause of his abnormal behavior.

The tests included radiographs, ultrasounds, blood and urine collection, and an endoscopy.

Preliminary findings revealed that Berani is severely anemic and dehydrated. The exams also identified an enlarged spleen and kidney irregularities, possibly indicating renal failure, a common issue in older cats.

At over 15 years of age, Berani is considered an elderly tiger, surpassing the typical lifespan of 10-15 years for tigers in the wild.

Berani is currently receiving extensive IV fluids, antibiotics, vitamins, and pain medication to address potential infections and stimulate his appetite. He is under constant observation to monitor changes in his condition.

A treatment plan will be determined pending the results of additional tests.

According to Zoo Miami, Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 500 believed to exist in the wild, primarily in the forested areas of Sumatra, Indonesia. Their main threats include habitat loss due to palm oil plantations and poaching. These tigers are the smallest subspecies, with males weighing up to 300 pounds and females around 200 pounds. Zoo Miami has been successful in reproducing this endangered species and remains one of the few zoos worldwide to do so.

