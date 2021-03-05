Zoo Miami’s North American river otter pups turn 1 month old

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami celebrated a major milestone for three “otter-ly” adorable pups, just in time for the weekend.

The North American river otters, two male and one female, turned 1 month old on Friday.

The pups received their first neonatal exam earlier this week. Zoo officials said they “appear to be thriving” and are being well cared for by their first-time mom.

The otters are currently secluded with their mother in an off-exhibit area until they open their eyes and are able to swim.

