MIAMI (WSVN) - A giraffe from Zoo Miami underwent a risky operation.

Garbanzo, a male giraffe, was immobilized before he was taken to another facility to be neutered.

Immobilizing the animal is considered one of the most challenging procedures in veterinary medicine due to his size.

Zoo officials said the operation was successful, and Garbanzo returned to his herd in good health.

Zoo Miami has contributed thousands of dollars to giraffe conservation projects in Africa and continues to support those projects through the Zoo Miami Conservation Fund.

