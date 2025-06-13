SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is celebrating a special Father’s Day this year as its oldest tortoise is marking a milestone birthday and its very first time being a dad.

Galapagos tortoise “Goliath” is celebrating his 134th birthday on Father’s Day.

Even more incredible than Goliath turning 134-years-old is that on June 4 he became a father for the first time which made him the world’s oldest first-time father of any animal in history.

Zoo Miami has submitted an application to the Guinness World Record in the hopes of making it official.

