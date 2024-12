MIAMI (WSVN) - A Zoo Miami resident got to open his Christmas gifts a little early.

Gannicus, the cassowary, is feeling the holiday cheer.

The flightless bird was seen tearing into some holiday treats wrapped in paper at Zoo Miami earlier this month.

Officials are encouraging the community to stop by and share the holiday cheer with him on your next visit.

