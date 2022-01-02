SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami’s favorite bald eagle has a new hatchling.

Zoo Miami on Sunday shared the news that another of Rita’s eggs has hatched.

Rita’s first egg hatched just before 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day, and the second one around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It was all captured on an eagle cam set up by Zoo Miami and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

A live picture of Rita and her hatchling were shown on video.

Rita laid three eggs last year, two in November and one in December.

To watch Rita live, click here.

