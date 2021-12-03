SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami’s Rita has laid a third egg.

The bald eagle has captured the attention of many, as viewers can watch her through an eagle cam installed by Wildlife Rescue of Dade County and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment.

The latest egg was discovered on Wednesday.

The bird’s first egg was produced on Thanksgiving, and the second one was produced over the past weekend.

Rita and her partner Ron lost one of their previous eggs in a storm back in March.

The third egg comes as a surprise after zoo officials said bald eagles usually lay two eggs.

If all goes well, these eggs will hatch between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

To watch Rita live, click here.

