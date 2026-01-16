SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five adorable new residents of Zoo Miami had a special visit from the vet.

A litter of highly endangered African painted dogs, born back in November, had their first checkup this week.

The two males and three females are all in good health thanks to their parents who, officials said, are taking good care of them.

The puppies are back with their parents in their den, where they will remain until they are ready to be introduced to the public. Zoo Miami officials think that can happen sometime in February.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.