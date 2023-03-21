SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Reina, an 18-year-old female jaguar at Zoo Miami, has been undergoing a series of examinations after experiencing lethargy and appetite loss for several days. The 105-pound jaguar was anesthetized and transferred to the zoo’s animal hospital for a full set of examinations to determine the cause of her health issues.

Dr. Marisa Bezjian, the Associate Veterinarian at Zoo Miami, led the Animal Health Team through the various procedures, which included radiographs, blood and urine collection, an oral examination, tooth cleaning, and an abdominal ultrasound examination conducted by consulting veterinary internist, Dr. Luis Macho.

While the initial results did not reveal any critical issues, several small cysts were found in Reina’s abdominal cavity. These cysts were previously noted during previous exams, and it is believed that they may be hormonal and age-related.

Reina has since been returned to her habitat enclosure, where she has recovered well from the anesthesia and will continue to be closely monitored.

Jaguars are the largest cat in the Americas and are found in tropical forests across Mexico and South America. They are known for their powerful jaws and the ability to bite through large skulls and turtle shells.

With an average lifespan of 12-15 years in the wild, jaguars are considered Near Threatened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The staff at Zoo Miami is dedicated to providing the best possible care for Reina and all of the animals in their care.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.