SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is celebrating the historic birth of a crested coua chick, marking the first time in the zoo’s history that this rare species has hatched.

Crested couas, tree-dwelling birds native to Madagascar, are known for their distinctive features.

Hatchlings of this species exhibit red and white “bullseyes” in their mouths, a unique trait that aids in feeding.

When hungry, the chicks open their mouths wide and shake their heads, directing their parents to the appropriate placement of food.

Fully grown crested couas boast brightly colored skin around their eyes and are characterized as weak flyers, often preferring to hop or take short flights between branches in the trees.

