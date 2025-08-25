SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is celebrating the addition of another banteng over the weekend.

The newborn’s mother, named “Phyllis,” went into labor and gave birth in front of visitors on Friday.

The endangered banteng is a wild cow, which is found in parts of southeast Asia and Indonesia.

It’s believed there’s less than 8,000 left in the world.

Born with red coats, they soon develop white stockings and rumps within their first year.

The medical staff at Zoo Miami confirmed the new male banteng is in good health and is back in the habitat with the rest of the herd.

