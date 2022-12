SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An adorable baby giraffe made his debut at Zoo Miami.

The bundle of joy stands over 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The newborn is the 59th baby giraffe born at the facility.

He spent the Monday morning getting better acquainted with the herd and exploring his new environment with mom.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.