SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami gave a warm welcome to its 60th baby giraffe born inside the zoo on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The female giraffe weighed over 120 pounds, which is on the smaller size for newborn giraffes, and stood tall at 5 feet.

She is the eighth calf for both her 13-year old mother giraffe and 6-year-old father giraffe.

Zoo officials said initial results from her neonatal exam showed that the newborn giraffe will be strong and healthy.

The newborn giraffe was welcomed by her other siblings as they each took turns smelling and licking the newborn giraffe.

“The calf seems to be unfazed by all the attention and has spent the last few days exploring her new habitat where she can now be seen daily with the rest of the herd,” Zoo Miami officials said in a statement.

Officials said giraffes in the wild are currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature because of significant reductions in their populations over the last several years.

