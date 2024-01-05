SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is celebrating the adorable addition of two sloth bear cubs born to 4-year-old Kematee on December 4.

The first-time mother welcomed the first cub at around 4 a.m., followed by the arrival of a second cub at approximately 9:30 a.m. The father, 11-year-old Hank, is also experiencing his first successful offspring.

The newborn female cubs underwent a neonatal exam this week, revealing they are in good health, each weighing between 2 and 3 pounds. Kematee will remain secluded in her den to minimize disruptions with the cubs to foster a strong bond and demonstrate maternal care.

The newborn female cubs underwent a neonatal exam. (Credit: Zoo Miami)

Sloth bears, classified as a vulnerable species, face threats such as poaching and habitat destruction. Found in the Indian subcontinent’s moist and dry forests, these solitary creatures primarily feed on fruit and insects, especially termites.

The unique gap in their upper front teeth enables them to create a straw-like effect with their long lips, facilitating the quick and efficient consumption of termites and other insects. Their long shaggy coat, lacking an undercoat, aids in keeping them cool in warm climates and protects them from biting insects.

This joyous occasion marks the first sloth bear births at Zoo Miami since 1998, contributing to conservation efforts for this vulnerable species.

Visitors can anticipate seeing the new family on their outdoor habitat once staff ensures a safe introduction, likely in the coming weeks.

