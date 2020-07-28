Zoo Miami vets check out endangered tiger to see if he’s fertile

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vets at Zoo Miami are trying to figure out whether one of their big felines is still fertile.

Berani, a 12-year-old Sumatran tiger, underwent an examination to see if he was still capable of fathering cubs.

Zoo officials said that has not happened since 2015.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, and it’s believed there are less than 500 left in the wild.

While Berani was down, vets also performed an ultrasound and cleaned his teeth.

He also got a manicure of sorts on his claws.

