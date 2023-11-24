SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is celebrating a festive season with the unveiling of its latest addition—a charming Sumatran tiger cub.

At eight weeks old, the adorable cub underwent her first physical examination, conducted by dedicated zoo staff.

Born in September, she initially remained secluded in her den with her mother for crucial bonding time. Zookeepers closely monitored her through closed-circuit cameras during this period.

The Sumatran tiger, a critically endangered species with less than 500 believed to remain in the wild, adds to the zoo’s commitment to conservation efforts.

