Zoo Miami tigers test negative for COVID-19 after showing symptoms

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of tigers at Zoo Miami were tested for the coronavirus after exhibiting some symptoms.

According to the zoo, two Sumatran tigers were observed having nasal discharge, lethargy and a loss of appetite.

Samples were collected from several nasal, eye, throat, and rectal swabs and sent to a state lab.

“Late [Thursday] afternoon, Zoo Miami was notified that the results of the tests were negative for COVID-19,” Zoo Miami’s Communications Director Ron Magill said in a statement.

The zoo is now awaiting the results of other tests to determine why they were showing symptoms.

“The Animal Health team explained that it could be a wide variety of causes ranging from allergies to a common cold,” Magill said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.