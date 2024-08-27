SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the first time in its history, Zoo Miami has successfully hatched threatened Texas horned lizards, marking a significant milestone in the conservation of this iconic species.

The hatchlings are part of a collaborative effort with the Center for Conservation & Research at San Antonio Zoo, under the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project, which seeks to restore populations of this species in their native habitats.

Zoo Miami has set up a satellite colony of Texas horned lizards to produce hatchlings under human care, working closely with San Antonio Zoo and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Once these hatchlings are strong and stable enough, they will be transported back to Texas for release into carefully selected sites.

Texas horned lizards, often referred to as “horned frogs” or “horny toads,” are the official state lizard of Texas, where they are listed as threatened and protected by law. The species is easily recognized by the prominent horns on top of its head and rows of spiny scales along its sides, with an average length of 3 to 5 inches. These lizards are adapted to dry habitats such as grasslands, savannas, and deserts, where their skin helps them absorb water from dew and sand.

However, the Texas horned lizard population has declined by more than 30% over the past 40 years due to several threats, including habitat fragmentation, invasive species, and pesticide use. The lizards primarily feed on harvester ants, which have been reduced by competition from invasive fire ants. Unfortunately, the pesticides used to control fire ants also kill native harvester ants.

The first eggs at Zoo Miami were laid at the end of June, with the initial hatching occurring on August 9. Since then, seven more eggs have hatched, and several others are still incubating, though it is uncertain if they are viable.

The hatchlings are tiny and can fit on the top of a quarter. (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

The tiny hatchlings, small enough to fit on the top of a quarter, are currently being carefully monitored and fed a diet of fruit flies and small insect larvae.

Once they are deemed stable, Zoo Miami staff will accompany the hatchlings to Texas, where they will join efforts with San Antonio Zoo and other project collaborators for their release into the wild.

