SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of Zoo Miami’s staff were recognized for their heroics by the Miami-Dade Commission.

The employees saved the life of a woman who collapsed at the zoo in September.

They administered CPR before using a defibrillator to restore her pulse.

It was the first time park rangers had to use CPR to save the life of a guest.

Jiovanni Puentes, who resuscitated the woman, described what happened that day.

“We begin CPR, we connect the AED, it gives us a shock advise message, and we did in fact shock her, and I truly believe that’s what brought her back, and fortunately, we were able to save her life,” said Puentes.

At the meeting, Sept. 17, 2022 was declared Zoo Miami Heroes Day.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.