SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Thanksgiving treat arrived early for Zoo Miami’s animal residents.

The sloth bears were given a special treat consisting of worms, Jell-O, pumpkin and pecan pie, among other things.

In the coming days, all other animals will get a special Thanksgiving-themed experience with festive tables and specially prepared holiday meals.

This allows the animals to experience their own version of a Thanksgiving dinner.

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