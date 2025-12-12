An American crocodile rescued in Key Largo with a spear embedded in her skull and a bullet wound to her head has died from complications tied to those injuries, Zoo Miami officials said Friday.

The female crocodile, nicknamed “Britney,” was found Oct. 20 near mile marker 101 with a spear, believed to be from a speargun, lodged in the back of her head, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously said.

After several days of attempts, wildlife officials and Zoo Miami staff captured her and brought her to the zoo for treatment.

Zoo Miami said Britney’s condition was already weakened by the trauma from the spear and gunshot wounds and that she was anemic. Veterinarians also found metal objects in her stomach that led to dangerously high levels of lead in her blood.

Officials with Zoo Miami said surgery was performed Thursday to remove the metal objects, and the procedure was successful. But the zoo said Britney remained lethargic afterward, with lingering effects from anesthesia, a process that can be difficult for crocodilians because their metabolism can fluctuate, and she died the following afternoon.

American crocodiles are a federally threatened species protected under state and federal law. It is illegal to kill or harass them.