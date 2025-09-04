KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rescued marine reptile was returned to the waters of Key Biscayne by the team at Zoo Miami.

Zoo officials found a juvenile green sea turtle, named Pumpkin Spice, tangled up in a fishing hook back in April.

Veterinarians were able to remove the hook and ended up amputating one of the turtle’s flippers.

Following the surgery, officials said, the animal made a full recovery at Zoo Miami’s Sea Turtle Hospital.

On Wednesday, officials brought the turtle to Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne, where it was released into the water.

The zoo has successfully returned about 60 turtles to the wild.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.