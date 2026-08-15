SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new animal was born at Zoo Miami and officials say it’s historic.

Zoo officials announced the birth of a southern hairy-nosed wombat on Friday.

It marks the first successful birth of this species in the zoo’s history.

Wombats are known for their powerful claws, which they use to dig underground burrows.

The joey, which is what a wombat baby is called, was born in January but has only recently begun emerging from its mother’s pouch.

Visitors are now able to get a glimpse at the historic addition in the zoo.

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