SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic part of Zoo Miami will soon be gone for good.

Visitors at the Southwest Miami-Dade park will be able to say goodbye to its historic monorail from Feb. 16 through March 2.

After four decades, it will be permanently decommissioned.

The monorail carried more than a million riders while in service.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.