Zoo Miami offers $10 admission until July 5

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is offering discounted ticket prices in celebration of the nation’s birthday and the park’s anniversary.

Adult and child admission will cost just $10, down from $22.95 and $18.95, until Friday.

The sale is in honor of Fourth of July and the park’s 39th anniversary which lands on the same day.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.