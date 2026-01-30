MIAMI (WSVN) - As residents across South Florida help protect their furry friends from the freezing conditions coming over the weekend, officials at Zoo Miami are also hard at work to protect their animals.

From sloths to hippos and birds, Zoo Miami is home to several animals that are in need of being warm.

“So most of these animals have never experienced that kind of temperature, so we’ve got to provide them with the type of protection, security that’s gonna get them through the nights,” said Zoo Miami’s communications director Ron Magill.

Staff at the zoo have been hard at work moving their smaller mammals to heated exhibits.

“We’re taking a lot of the reptiles, smaller birds, small mammals, they’re all being brought indoors in heated buildings with supplemental heat,” said Magill.

As for the zoo’s larger animals, massive windbreaks have been installed to keep as much cold wind out of their habitats.

Magill said some other large animals, like their jungle cats, will be able to tolerate the cold.

“The tigers for instance, they actually enjoy the cold. They’re invigorated by the cold, they’re able to go out there and be active, more active, it’s a great time to come see those animals during this type of weather,” said Magill. “But generally speaking, we have to provide some supplemental heat in the form of heat lamps, in the form of radiant heaters, extra bedding hay for these animals.”

Chimpanzees and orangutans are being given lush bedding and soft blankets to ward off the cold weather.

With how uncommon these temperatures are in South Florida, Magill said a lot of these animals have never experienced this type of cold.

“You know, we’ve had these cold snaps and pretty much every year, but not to the extent that this one is. I don’t think we’re gonna experience temperatures like this for over 10 years, for over a decade,” said Magill.

Meantime at Jungle Island, staff have their own protocols in place to handle cold snaps.

“We’ll actually add some blankets. For example, our kinkajou loves to wrap up and cuddle in her blankets when it’s chilly out,” said Jon Joyce with Jungle Island.

While the kinkajou’s cute blanket will suffice, other animals will be getting a lot more help to keep their cores warm.

“We’re going to bring a lot of our animals indoors for their comfort and protection,” said Joyce.

On Friday, pet owners were seen taking their furry friends on brisk walks with sweaters on at Margaret Pace Park.

While temperatures haven’t plummeted yet, officials at the Humane Society said it’s important for residents to bring any of their outdoor pets inside in the coming days. They also suggest people to check for any stray cats or other wild animals huddling underneath the hoods of cars for warmth.

“Bring your animals inside, taking them out on shorter walks, put a little sweater on your dog. That’ll keep them nice and comfortable; just make sure you don’t put it on too tight so it doesn’t restrict breathing,” said Dr. Daniel Shapiro.

Officials also want residents to keep an eye out for cold-stunned iguanas, one of the first signs South Floridians use when cold weather is coming. The frozen iguanas are notorious for falling out of trees when it gets cold.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are asking any residents who would like to help out the frozen iguanas to bring any they find to their field office located at 10052 NW 53rd Street in Sunrise, Sunday and Monday.

