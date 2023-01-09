SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A volunteer program that has been at Zoo Miami since 1956 has been restructured.

On Monday, Zoo Miami launched their newly expanded Adult Volunteer program.

The expanded program is intended to improve the experience of volunteers, welcome more volunteers and provide new ways for them to make an impact at the zoo.

Accessibility in the community is also something the program will focus on by including college students and people who only spend part of their year in Miami-Dade County.

The zoo has opened new volunteer opportunities and enhanced current areas, and onboarding was made more accessible with weekly orientations.

Zoo Miami has also enabled the ability for volunteers to choose the areas they prefer to work in.

“We are extremely pleased with our revamped adult volunteer program and invite all adults, 18 years and older to join our pride as we enhance guest experiences and help support Zoo Miami,” said Lissette Chatel, ZMF Director of Learning Experiences.

For volunteers, some opportunities at Zoo Miami include, assisting the Animal Science team in the Wacky Barn, helping to prepare animal diets at the zoo’s kitchen and assisting guests as an ambassador.

Some benefits volunteers receive are discounts throughout the zoo, food, souvenirs and free admission.

Zoo Miami sees nearly 1 million guests yearly.

For more information on volunteering opportunities at Zoo Miami, click here.

