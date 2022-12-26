SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami has welcomed an addax to the world.

He took his first steps in his habitat with his mom and stayed close to her side.

The white antelope was born on Dec. 20 and was introduced to the public over Christmas weekend.

He will now be out with the herd on a daily basis.

There are only a few hundred addax left in the wild; they are extremely endangered.

