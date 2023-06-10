SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida show has gone to the dogs, and that’s a good thing.

Zoo Miami is hosting a canine competition, and in the end, the dogs won’t be the only winners.

A lineup of rescue dogs captivated people on Friday afternoon as part of Zoo Miami’s Canine Champions for Conservation event.

The high-energy dog show showcases the abilities of these talented canines, from Frisbee-catching experts to dogs not breaking a sweat in a thrilling obstacle course.

“It’s a wonderful new show we’ve brought in here, that basically highlights the incredible abilities of dogs while making a very, very important message,” said Ron Magill, Zoo Miami’s communications director. “That dogs — because the majority of these dogs are rescues, they’re adopted from around the country — how incredible they can be.”

The show educates people on pet adoption and responsible pet ownership. It also raises awareness on the importance of spaying and neutering.

Announcers at the show explain each of the heartwarming stories behind these rescue dogs, and the audiences stay glued to their seats for the diverse range of acts.

The show also provides an opportunity for guests to interact with the pets.

Audience members also take part in meet-and-greets, as they get to bond with the rescued animals and understand the vital roles they play in protecting wildlife.

“What we’re trying to promote is the fact that, listen, you know, a lot of people think about having exotic animals as pets. We get that all the time at the zoo, ‘I want a parrot, I want a cat, I want this,'” said Magill. “The best pets in the world are the animals that are waiting to be adopted at your local shelter.”

The show is ongoing at Zoo Miami through Aug. 13, Thursdays through Mondays, for two showings in a day: noon and 3 p.m. They take Tuesdays and Wednesdays off.

