Zoo Miami joined forces with the manatees critical care facilities after it requested assistance due to high numbers of manatees needing rescue during the winter season.

In response to the request, Zoo Miami partnered with the local Marine Animal Rescue Society to set up temporary pools for the sea cows. Zoo Miami temporarily held two orphaned female manatees until they can be released back into the wild or returned to the care facilities once the overcrowding situation is resolved.

Courtesy: Zoo Miami Courtesy: Zoo Miami Courtesy: Zoo Miami Courtesy: Zoo Miami

Before the manatees arrived, the pool and filtration system was approved by the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, an organization on a mission to conserve manatee, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and SeaWorld.

SeaWorld delivered the two manatees to Zoo Miami on Jan. 15 where animal care staff monitored their adaptation to the new environment through 24-hour observations. However, after an examination by Dr. Gwen Myers, Chief of Animal Health for Zoo Miami, it was concluded that the manatees do not meet the requirements for release.

As a result, the manatees had to be returned back to SeaWorld until they meet the necessary criteria for release.

In a statement, Zoo Miami expressed its ongoing dedication to the conservation of animals.

“We will continue to aid and support manatee rehabilitation and release as a part of the MRP. Zoo Miami is committed to conservation of animals in South Florida and across the globe,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.