SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of gorillas underwent a series of pre-shipment exams before leaving South Florida for their new home at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

Brothers “Barney” and “Shango” underwent several medical exams at Zoo Miami, including dental exams, blood tests and received all of their shots as they prepare to head to their new home later this month.

The more than 400-pound animals are being relocated to Chicago as their exhibit is set to close for construction projects.

Doctors say they’re in good health and fit to travel.

