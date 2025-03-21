SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami gave a first look at some new winged additions to their animal family.

A baby blue-faced honeyeater is among the latest adorable arrivals. The bird has a huge appetite, which the zoo is happy to feed.

A tawny frogmouth looks more like a puffball than a bird. Experts got the bird on a scale to get an accurate record of its weight.

Two marabou storks have also hatched. The chicks are waiting patiently for their sibling to burst out of its egg and join them.

