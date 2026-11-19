SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for an annual checkup at Zoo Miami for a group of animals.

Thirty-seven American Flamingos were gathered for their annual wellness exams.

The animal health team set up their mobile clinic to administer the tests.

The exams included checking the flamingos’ weight, blood samples and overall body condition, with special attention to their feet, which can be susceptible to certain issues.

The flamingos were also vaccinated for West Nile virus.

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