MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian will likely affect the zoo.

The park made preparations for Ian on Tuesday.

The decision to close the zoo was made out of an abundance of caution to allow proper assessment of any damages and/or flooding caused as a result of Hurricane Ian.

As well as to avoid any challenges and dangers that may be present due to flooding by allowing individuals to remain home and safe.

“Stay safe, and let’s pray for the safety of everyone facing the challenges of this major storm,” said Ron Magill, Zoo Goodwill Ambassador and Communications Director.

