SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is temporarily closed until further notice after a water main break.

Zoo Miami made the announcement today also stating they’ll provide updates as soon as possible.

Zoo Miami is temporarily closed today, August 21st, due to a broken water main. 🚧 We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/G1AqSdNQex — Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) August 21, 2024 Zoo Miami

It remains on clear where on the property the water main broke or when the zoo will resume regular operation.

