SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami announced the death of two long-time residents, Patagonian mara “Tango” and sloth bear “Keesha.”

“Tango,” a Patagonian mara, was humanely euthanized Wednesday after a decline in health due to advanced age, the zoo said in a news release.

Tango had been at the zoo for over a decade, captivating visitors with his sociable nature and unique appearance.

Maras, resembling a mix of rodent, hare, and deer, are native to arid regions of Argentina and are known for their monogamous behavior and communal burrowing habits.

In addition to Tango, “Keesha,” a 28-year-old sloth bear, died on Thursday due to severe health issues including debilitating arthritis.

Despite efforts to manage her condition, Keesha’s health continued to deteriorate, prompting the difficult decision to euthanize her.

Sloth bears, classified as vulnerable, face threats from poaching and habitat loss in their native Indian subcontinent.

Keesha, the oldest sloth bear in the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan, had been under Zoo Miami’s care since 2016.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.