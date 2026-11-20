NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged burglar faced a judge following his arrest.

Twenty-three-year-old Zion Dawson is accused of burglarizing a home in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 68th Avenue on Thursday morning.

Deputies set up a perimeter to find the intruder.

Authorities said the suspect tried to get away, but was eventually caught and cuffed with the help of a deputy dog.

The judge found probable cause and issued Dawson an $8,000 bond.

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