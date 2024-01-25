MIAMI (WSVN) - A jiu-jitsu champion who was told he would never walk again isn’t giving up on his dream. This weekend, he and thousands of people from around the globe will be moving with a purpose this weekend during the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

Benjamin Kunzle was a professional jiu-jitsu athlete for years, . He was preparing for the world championships when he slipped and broke his neck, which left him a quadriplegic.

“It’s been a long process to recovery. I’m paralyzed from the biceps down, but that’s not gonna stop me,” he said.

Using absolutely no excuses, just eight months after his injury in 2023, the man from Miami competed in a 5K, having just trained on the handcycle for a month.

“Now, one year later, I’ve trained so much I’m getting ready for the Miami Marathon, and I’m stoked for his opportunity,” Kunzle said.

The 24-year-old has come a long way in a year and a half.

“Being paralyzed is tough, you know, specially at first,” he said. “It’s like you go from being a fully independent person to a baby all over again.”

Kunzle said that when he realized he may never walk again, his coach gave him sage advice.

“Cyber came up to me and was like, ‘Ben, right now you have a choice: you can choose to let this beat you, or you can choose to be a champion and show the world the winner that you are,” he said, “and at that point, I made a choice. I chose to not let my situation define me.”

At first, Kunzle could only move his face, and he couldn’t even raise his arms.

Now, using a rugby wheelchair that’s heavier than most, he’ll compete in the Miami Half Marathon — 13.1 miles — to increase his endurance for future competitions.

Even with the new challenges he’s facing, Kunzle mindset is to strive to be the best.

“Winner, champion. I’m not gonna let life stop me, you know?” he said. “I’m always looking to be my best version. I’m always looking to get better in every possible way, and no matter what happens to me, you’re gonna see me winning.”

Kunzle said he’s going to continue to compete, but his biggest goal is to become totally independent.

