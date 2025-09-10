MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man in a Miami park after, they said, he went gunning for trouble.

City of Miami Police units responded to the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 11th Street, off Museum Drive, in reference to several 911 calls of a man with a multicolored beanie, white shirt, and light color pants holding a gray firearm, just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the suspect, 33-year-old Brent Williams was yelling at a woman at the park, saying, “You’re going to die,” while pointing a gun straight at her.

Police said the woman ran away, but according to witnesses, Williams wasn’t done. They said he then pointed the gun at several other people along Biscayne Boulevard.

Officers took Williams down and retrieved a Ruger P94 9mm handgun from his front right picket, Detectives said the weapon was reported stolen in 2022.

Investigators said Williams was arrested back in 2017 in California for carrying a concealed weapon in a car. He was arrested and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.