MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman became the victim of an alarming attack outside a grocery store in Miami Beach, and police said her attacker was no stranger.

Disturbing surveillance video captured Carmen Rodriguez’s blood-curdling screams in broad daylight, April 24.

According to Miami Beach Police, the 44-year-old victim was being stabbed at a bus stop, right in front of the Sabor Tropical Supermarket at 969 Normandy Drive.

Some of the witnesses to the alarming attack instinctively rushed to that woman’s aid and also tried to stop the knife-wielding man from running off.

However, surveillance cameras near the intersection showed the assailant managing to shake free and sprinting away.

7News cameras captured the moments that followed, as officers began a manhunt for the perpetrator.

An arrest report states the suspect created a “four-inch laceration on the right side of [the victim’s] neck.”

After paramedics rushed Rodriguez to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the report states, the victim underwent surgery and was intubated.

Detectives learned the victim had moved to South Florida from the Las Vegas area several months ago “to separate herself from the subject,” who is the father to her children.

Multiple law enforcement agencies across Florida had been made aware to be on the lookout for the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Aliomar Acosta Perez.

A day after the stabbing, investigators said, Acosta Perez was pulled over and arrested just east of Tallahassee. He was later transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Right after she was stabbed, Rodriguez called her son and told him to “go home and take care of your sister, your dad just cut me,” the police report states.

Police said the victim is improving as she continues to recover.

Acosta Perez has been charged with attempted murder and several other violent felony offenses. His trial is pending.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.